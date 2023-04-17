'Victims and their families deserve justice': LMPD turns to public to help solve homicides

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police has released a statement about the alarming number of homicides seen in a week.
They have confirmed 14 homicides which stem from the Old National Bank and Chickasaw Park shootings along with other violent incidents involving guns last week.
Metro Police said the number should cause the community “to be outraged” and adding they are pursuing all available leads.
“We are asking for everyone’s assistance to come together, work with us and help take our city back,” the statement read. “Victims and their families deserve justice and community members deserve to live in peace without fear of becoming a victim of violent crime.”
If you have any information on homicides, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line (502) 574-LMPD.
Anyone with relevant photos or video can also upload it anonymously through the online Crime Tip Portal.
