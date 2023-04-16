Here's what Broadway shows will be in Louisville over the next few months

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 season is packed full of popular Broadway shows, and for the first time ever, will kickstart the season with the first performances of one show's national tour.
Working in partnership with PNC Broadway in Louisville, KPA will start its "KPA Presents" series with the first showings of the national tour for hit-musical "Jagged Little Pill."
Fans of live entertainment will have even more to look forward to this season as big name performers from various artforms will be in Louisville.
For a full list of all upcoming performances this season, click here.
Broadway shows coming to Louisville:
Jagged Little Pill
- Aug. 31- Sept. 1, 2022
Fiddler on the Roof
- Oct. 18 - Oct. 23, 2022
Pretty Woman
- Nov. 29 - Dec. 4, 2022
Annie
- Feb. 14 - Feb. 19, 2023
Ain't Too Proud
- April 11 - April 16, 2023
Hadestown
- May 16 - May 21, 2023
To Kill A Mockingbird
- June 20 - June 25, 2023
