Here's what Broadway shows will be in Louisville over the next few months

Louisville with host the premiere performances of the North American national tour of the hit Broadway show: "Jagged Little Pill."
Credit: WHAS11
Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 season is packed full of popular Broadway shows, and for the first time ever, will kickstart the season with the first performances of one show's national tour.

Working in partnership with PNC Broadway in Louisville, KPA will start its "KPA Presents" series with the first showings of the national tour for hit-musical "Jagged Little Pill."

Fans of live entertainment will have even more to look forward to this season as big name performers from various artforms will be in Louisville.

For a full list of all upcoming performances this season, click here.

Broadway shows coming to Louisville:

Jagged Little Pill

Fiddler on the Roof

Pretty Woman

Annie 

Ain't Too Proud 

Hadestown 

To Kill A Mockingbird

