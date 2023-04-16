Here's what Broadway shows will be in Louisville over the next few months

Louisville with host the premiere performances of the North American national tour of the hit Broadway show: "Jagged Little Pill."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Performing Arts is kicking off its 2022-2023 season is packed full of popular Broadway shows, and for the first time ever, will kickstart the season with the first performances of one show's national tour.

Working in partnership with PNC Broadway in Louisville, KPA will start its "KPA Presents" series with the first showings of the national tour for hit-musical "Jagged Little Pill."

Fans of live entertainment will have even more to look forward to this season as big name performers from various artforms will be in Louisville.

Broadway shows coming to Louisville:

Jagged Little Pill

Fiddler on the Roof

Oct. 18 - Oct. 23, 2022

Pretty Woman

Nov. 29 - Dec. 4, 2022

Annie

Feb. 14 - Feb. 19, 2023

Ain't Too Proud

April 11 - April 16, 2023

Hadestown

May 16 - May 21, 2023

To Kill A Mockingbird

June 20 - June 25, 2023

