Broadway show set to launch national tour out of Louisville

"Some shows you see, this show you feel."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Musical theatre lovers rejoice, this fall a Broadway show is launching its national tour in Louisville.

The award-winning original musical Jagged Little Pill will kick off its nationwide tour at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts on Aug. 31 through Sept. 1.

The two-and-a-half hour musical follows a "perfectly imperfect American family" dealing with many of today's issues that are deeply impacting our communities and the world around us.

It is inspired by the seminal rock album of the same name by seven-time Grammy Award-winner Alanis Morissette.

"You live, you learn, you connect, you jump out of your seat, you feel truly human at Jagged Little Pill," the show's website states.

“We are so fortunate to have our amazing partners, PNC Broadway in Louisville, who bring the most exciting shows on Broadway right here to our own backyard,” Kim Baker, president and CEO of KPA, said. "Working together, we were able to attract the launch of the Jagged Little Pill tour, providing the opportunity to shine a national spotlight on the Commonwealth."

Jagged Little Pill opened on Broadway in December of 2019. It received 15 Tony nominations, including a nomination for Best Musical. The musical won Best Musical Theater Album at the 2021 Grammy Awards.

Tickets are on sale now with prices ranging from $46 to $127.

