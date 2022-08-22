Brew at the Zoo (and Wine too!) returns, here's how to get tickets

All proceeds benefit the Louisville Zoo through education, conservation, preservation and cultivation projects.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Get ready for a night of craft brews, wine and entertainment at the Louisville Zoo this weekend.

Tickets for this year’s Brew at the Zoo (and Wine Too!) are on sale as the popular event returns this Saturday, Aug. 27 from 5:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Enjoy delicious drinks from craft breweries and wineries while spending time with the zoo’s many animal ambassadors. There will also be food trucks and live music from the duo Kevin and Lauren.

The event's organizer, Friends of the Louisville Zoo, says while the event will proceed rain or shine, animal encounters are dependent on weather.

The event is 21+ and up, so parents, leave your children at home! The nonprofit says there will be no exceptions.

Guests will need to present valid ID before entering the event space.

Outside food or drink is not allowed on zoo grounds, however, guests may bring lawn chairs and blankets to sit on the Oasis field lawn.

Need a ride home? There will be “Call a Cab” stations near the zoo’s exit. Volunteers will also be there to call a cab for you so everyone gets home safely.

Tickets

All proceeds benefit the Louisville Zoo through education, conservation, preservation and cultivation projects. Ticket sales end on Aug. 26.

There are several ticket packages available:

General Admission - $75

VIP - $125

Designated Driver - $40

VIP Designated Driver - $65

Guests will receive admission to the zoo prior to the event, but will need to leave when the zoo closes at 3 p.m. Guests can then have their tickets scanned again at the beginning of the event, entry time depending on your ticket package.

General admission and VIP tickets come with 20 drink tickets for 2oz pours of beer/wine. Last call is at 9 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages and water will be available as well.

VIP ticketholders can enter the event at 4 p.m., an hour-and-a-half earlier than other event guests. VIP guests also gain access to special animal encounters, private restrooms and VIP areas with specialty beers, food and air conditioning.

Designated driver ticketholders receive access to event spaces, but do not receive drink tickets.

