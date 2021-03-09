LMPD conducting death investigation after body found in trash can

Officers are investigating in the Chickasaw neighborhood after a body was found in a trash can.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) officers are conducting an investigation after receiving a call of a body found in a trash can.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Cecil Avenue and confirmed there was a body at the location. The body was found around Noon and officers blocked off the area.

LMPD's forensics unit and the Jefferson County Coroner's Office were also on the scene.

It is unclear how the individual died at this time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.