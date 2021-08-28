Man dead following shooting in Shively

Police said a man is dead following a Friday night shooting in the 4600 block of Kiefer Road.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shively Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 4600 block of Kiefer Road Friday night.

Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting around 7:30 p.m. Once on the scene, police located a man inside a car suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to University of Louisville Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

He has yet to be identified but is believed to be in his mid 30's.

