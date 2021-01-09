9-year-old dead after shooting in Newburg neighborhood

Louisville police said a nine-year-old was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital before officers arrived at the scene of a shooting on Ailanthus Trail

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A child is dead after a shooting in the Newburg neighborhood Wednesday night.

Louisville police said a nine-year-old was taken to Norton Audubon Hospital before officers arrived at the scene of a shooting on Ailanthus Trail. Investigators were later told the child died.

An LMPD major as the scene did not say whether there are suspects in the case, but said police will search for answers. Anyone with information is asked to call the LMPD's anonymous tipline at (502) 574-LMPD.

