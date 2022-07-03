KISS, Nine Inch Nails to headline Louder Than Life 2022

The four-day festival will be held on Sept. 22-25, 2022 at the Kentucky Expo Center's Highland Festival Grounds.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Rock fans, rejoice - the line-up for this year's Louder Than Life music festival has been unveiled. Headliners for the 2022 event include Red Hot Chili Peppers, KISS, Slipknot and Nine Inch Nails.

The full list of performers was released Wednesday and includes Alice Cooper, Evanescence, Shinedown, Rob Zombie, Tenacious D and many others. Click here for the full list.

The four-day festival will be held on Sept. 22-25 at the Kentucky Expo Center's Highland Festival Grounds. Event organizers call Louder Than Life the "World's Largest Rock 'n' Roll Whiskey Festival."

Tickets for the event are on sale now. Several packages are available, including VIP and "Top Shelf" options. Fans can choose between the four-day weekend pass or single-day tickets. Single-day passes start at $99.50, plus fees and weekend General Admission passes start at $249.50, plus fees.

Through March 31, tickets and packages can be purchased for $10 down.

The event is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, known for similar local music festivals including Bourbon and Beyond and Hometown Rising.

Last year's event brought 160,000 rock fans to Louisville, according to a release from event organizers. The festival was canceled in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

