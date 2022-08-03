'Beyond words': Bellarmine fans storm the court after ASUN Championship win

Bellarmine fans said the energy was "unbelievable," at Freedom Hall Tuesday, as the new Division 1 team secured a championship.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fans were excited when the buzzer rang out signaling Bellarmine won their first ASUN Conference Tuesday night.

"Oh my goodness, it was overwhelming," Bellarmine fan Doreen Millon said.

6-year-old Hudson jittered with excitement. "I think I am going to remember this for my whole life," he said.

Fans said the win was even more exciting because it is only Bellarmine's second year in Division 1. Unfortunately, that is the same reason the team can't compete at this year's NCAA tournament.

If you did not have the privilege of storming the court Tuesday at Freedom Hall, this video says it all.

While the crowd might have cleared at Freedom Hall, it only grew at Shenanigans near the Bellarmine campus.

As Joseph Naville put it, "The crowd is coming here, to 'Shenan's.'"

Bellarmine Graduate Hanna McKinney did just that. She said, "The owner is at every Bellarmine game, it's where we came as students. So getting to come back to this bar to celebrate and watch them win their first title as a Division 1 team is super exciting."

Coach Scotty Davenport joined in on the Shenanigans to say thank you.

He went to the bar and told fans, "Just to show how much we thank you, your first... or your next, because we know it's not going to be your first, your next drink will be on me."

Scotty Davenport is a treasure in the city of Louisville. pic.twitter.com/ngwSX09jcl — Mark Ennis (@MarkEnnis) March 9, 2022

Cheers inside the bar felt almost as loud as the gymnasium.

Whether you're cheering your way through college, or just beginning a lifelong obsession, it's a game to remember.

12-year-old Clayton said, "Me and my dad have been watching Bellarmine for a really long time and it was really nice to see them win today."

Now, the fans look towards the next season.

