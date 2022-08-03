JCPS votes to give Pollio power to determine mask mandates until June 30

Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson Mark Hebert said Dr. Marty Pollio will require masks again if JCPS moves back into the "high" COVID-19 community level.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) passed a motion regarding mask mandates with a 4-3 vote.

In an update to parents and employees, JCPS spokesperson Mark Hebert said Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio has the authority to determine JCPS' masking policy until June 30.

JCPS is still required to wear masks Wednesday Hebert said. He said Pollio will require masks again if JCPS moves back into the "high" COVID-19 community level.

"Having a mask mandate is the very reason we've been able to have kids in person for so long," said Board member Chris Kolb. "We have over 10,000 kids with disabilities. We have over 6,000 homeless kids. We have thousands of kids who live with grandparents. In other words, not having a mask mandate puts the majority of our students at significantly greater risk."

Kolb also said privileged people shouldn't get to decide when the threat is over.

Board member Sarah McIntosh said she speaks with students and teachers who tell her masking negatively affects mental health.

"We do have to take a step back and say what is the academic impact of wearing a mask in the classroom," McIntosh said.

The main argument heard Tuesday night was to follow the CDC's guidance, which the district has always done.

"It's my strong belief that the board follow public health guidance," Board member James Craig said.

Kolb said the CDC guidance putting Jefferson County in the yellow calls for implementing measures in high-risk settings.

"That's a school - 20 to 30 kids in classroom, the vast majority are unvaccinated," Kolb said.



JCPS says only 32% of its students are vaccinated.

However, data shows positive cases are trending down. During the first week of January, more than 1,700 students and 500 staff members tested positive. The latest data from the week of Feb. 27 shows only about 70 students and 25 staff members tested positive.



Board member Diana Porter said during the meeting, whatever the board decides, parents and students should not be harassed if they decide to keep masking.

