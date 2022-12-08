Militia leader facing 7 years in prison, local groups question conviction's fairness

John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges due to an incident which occurred during a Breonna Taylor protest.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three months ago, a Black militia leader was convicted on federal charges. Now Louisville groups are calling for his conviction to be overturned.

John Johnson, the leader of the NFAC also known as Grandmaster Jay, was convicted of two charges: assaulting a federal task force officer and brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence, when he reportedly pointed a gun at officers staked out on rooftops in September 2020.

The incident happened the night before the 2020 Kentucky Derby, when the NFAC was in Louisville for a racial justice protest for Breonna Taylor.

Now that the officers involved in Breonna Taylor's death have been federally charged, many community members are calling for charges against protestors at Breonna Taylor rallies to be dropped.

At a town hall, community members discussed Johnson's conviction and possible sentence.

Kathleen Parks, a member of the Louisville chapter of the National Action Network questioned the fairness of the conviction and charges.

“Is it fair? Is it justice? Is it equal justice under the law? That's the question and that's what we need to find out,” Parks said.

There is a GoFundMe to aid in Johnson's legal defense.

Johnson is facing seven years in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 22.

