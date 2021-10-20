NFAC leader 'Grandmaster Jay' indicted by Jefferson County grand jury

The militia group's leader was indicted by a Jefferson County grand jury on wanton endangerment charges.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The leader of the NFAC, a militia group that protested in Louisville, has been indicted on wanton endangerment charges.

Wednesday an indictment was returned by the Jefferson County Grand Jury against John Fitzgerald Johnson also known as "Grandmaster Jay." Johnson allegedly pointed an assault rifle at responding officers Sept. 4, 2020.

The NFAC was in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby to protest for justice in the Breonna Taylor case.

This indictment comes in addition to a federal grand jury's decision in February for assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers and one count of brandishing a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

The county grand jury's decision includes two additional victims and are not included in Johnson's federal indictment.

Johnson faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in prison. He is expected to be arraigned Oct. 25 at 9 a.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.