Officers rescue woman from fiery crash in South Louisville, police say

The woman, who was seriously injured, struck a utility pole at the intersection of Winkler Ave. and Algonquin Pkwy. before the car caught fire.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release from the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD), a woman is in critical condition after she struck a utility pole and her car caught fire.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Winkler Avenue and Algonquin Parkway. LMPD said the woman was traveling south on Taylor Boulevard at high speeds.

The release says the woman then struck a utility pole before the car caught fire.

Responding officers from LMPD's Fourth Division and Traffic Unit rescued the driver, who was trapped inside the burning car.

She was then transported to University of Louisville where she remains with life-threatening injuries. One of the responding officers was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries sustained during the rescue.

LMPD's investigation remains ongoing.

