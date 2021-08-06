Man suspected of stealing cameras leads police on pursuit in stolen car, escapes facility after taken into custody

Rodney Hickman is facing several charges after escaping the St. Matthews Police Department during questioning and leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to multiple arrest citations, 18-year-old Rodney Hickman is facing several charges after stealing cameras from Murphy's Camera, leading police on a chase in a stolen car and then escaping from the St. Matthews Police Department (SMPD) facility.

Murphy's Camera in St. Matthews reported to police that Hickman was caught on surveillance stealing high-quality cameras in consecutive days. Hickman left the scene both days in a 2021 Nissan Sentra.

The local camera shop sent recordings of both Hickman and the car to police.

The citation says an officer saw Hickman and the Sentra traveling on Breckenridge Lane Aug. 5. As the officer attempted to stop him, Hickman started to flee police.

Hickman traveled at high speeds and weaved in and out of cars in no passing lanes as the pursuit continued. He then ran at a red light at the intersection of Browns Lane and Kresge Way striking the median.

Once the car was disabled, Hickman exited the car and turned towards pursuing officers as he reached into his waistband to draw a weapon, the citation says.

SMPD said Hickman was taken into a custody shortly after he entered and attempted to exit nearby Brown Park.

While in custody, an undetermined amount of cash and a bag containing a substance believed to be narcotics were found on Hickman. Police then searched the car, which was found to be stolen from Coyle Nissan in Clarksville. Inside, officers found a loaded assault rifle and a handgun with an extended magazine.

A Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) K-9 unit was called to the scene to perform a sweep of Brown Park. The unit located another handgun that was tossed by the suspect, the citation says.

Hickman was then transported to the St. Matthews Police Department for questioning. While in an interview room, Hickman was seen slipping out of handcuffs and leaving the interview room.

Surveillance video shows Hickman leaving the facility without being detected.

Officers immediately started to search the area for Hickman and close to 30 minutes later a citizen provided Hickman's location. He was taken back to the facility without further incident.

Hickman is charged with two counts of fleeing police, reckless driving, driving without a license, recovery of stolen out of state property, theft by unlawful taking, trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and escaping a facility.

He is currently being held at Louisville Metro Department of Corrections on a $10,000 full cash bond.

