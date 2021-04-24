Body of female boater recovered in Salt River one week after Ohio River boat collision

Police said the victim was found near the Salt River on the Kentucky side.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities have recovered the body of a female they believe to be one of the missing boaters from last Saturday’s boat collision on the Ohio River.

According to Metro Police spokeswoman Alicia Smiley, the body was discovered in the Ohio River 30 yards from the short and about 200 yards from the Salt River just before 2 p.m.

This news comes nearly a week after a pleasure craft collided with a barge near the Greenwood Boat Docks in southwest Jefferson County.

All seven aboard the boat went into the river with 5 recovered. Hayden Spencer, 20, who was among the five died after he was transported to the hospital. His cause of death is pending.

The name of the female victim has not yet been released.

Police said they are continuing to search the waters in and around the Ohio River for the last victim.

