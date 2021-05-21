New boat ramp opens in West Louisville

The ramp in Shawnee Park offers access for residents to fish and enhances recreational passage to the Ohio River.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — According to a release, a new boat ramp has been added at Shawnee Park to enhance recreational access to the Ohio River. The West Louisville boat ramp will also offer access for residents to fish.

“The new boat ramp in Shawnee Park will provide a highly-sought-after recreational amenity in this historic Olmsted Park,” Mayor Fischer said. “I look forward to seeing it used by anglers, canoers and those looking to simply get out on the water and have some fun. Our dive and rescue teams from the Louisville Fire and Louisville Metro Police departments also believe it will greatly enhance public safety with better access to the Ohio River."

The west Louisville boat ramp opens in time for the start of the recreational boating season in Kentucky. The boat ramp is one of more than 160 ramps statewide maintained by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and is the second Jefferson County location for boaters to enjoy the Cannelton Pool of the Ohio River.

“This boat ramp is opening at an opportune time,” Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Rich Storm said. “Memorial Day weekend kicks off the recreational boating season, and we’re coming off of a year when many more people discovered or rediscovered their passion for boating, fishing and outdoor recreation.”

Through a collaborative effort between Kentucky Fish and Wildlife and Louisville Parks and Recreation, construction of the two-lane boat ramp and adjacent parking area started in January 2020.

