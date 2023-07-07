Police: 3 hospitalized after car crash on Greenbelt Highway

At least one of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Three people are left injured after a car crash on the Greenbelt Highway.

Louisville Metro Police responded to a call for service on a motor vehicle collision on the Greenbelt Highway and Bethany Lane.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two vehicles involved.

LMPD said their preliminary investigation reveals that a passenger vehicle coming off of Bethany Lane entered the intersection and hit a second passenger vehicle that was headed northbound on Greenbelt Highway -- causing them to collide.

Police said EMS took three adults to UofL Hospital. At least one of their injuries are believed to be life-threatening; the condition of the other two people are unknown at this time.

Due to the seriousness of the collision, officers said LMPD’s Traffic Unit will be handling the investigation.

Officials said the road is expected to be shut down for reconstruction and could cause delays going into the afternoon rush for that area.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.