Kentucky woman arrested after attempting to run over significant other with car

Cristina Evola, 19, was charged with attempted murder after police say she tried to run over her significant other with her car.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Shelbyville woman was arrested after police say she tried to run over her significant other with her car.

On June 7, Shelbyville Police officers responded to a report of a physical alteration involving a vehicle crash.

Investigators believe Cristina Evola, 19, and a person she was in a relationship with got in a verbal argument which led to Evola striking the victim with her car.

Police saw security footage that showed the victim walking away from the home they both lived in and of Evola driving a car at a "high rate of speed" before she hit the victim with the car.

The victim fled the scene and Evola was arrested shortly after.

She was then charged with attempted murder (domestic violence), according to court documents.

Evola's preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 13 at 1 p.m.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.