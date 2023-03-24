LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Algonquin neighborhood

A man was shot and injured in Louisville on Thursday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Algonquin neighborhood on Thursday night.

Around 11 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 1700 block of Patton Court, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UofL Hospital and officials expect him to survive.

LMPD detectives are handling the investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information may call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal online.

