LMPD arrests another man in connection to fatal 2022 shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police arrested a second man in connection to a fatal shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood that happened in July 2022.

Robert Stewart, 18, has been charged with complicity to murder, complicity to robbery and complicity to tampering with physical evidence.

Police have also arrested another person, 23-year-old Davon Jemel Johnson, and he was charged with complicity to murder and complicity to robbery.

Police say they responded to a call of a shooting on the afternoon of July 11 in the 3600 block of Georgetown Place near Berry Boulevard.

When officers arrived they say they found a man who had been shot.

Police say the man, identified as 27-year-old Rykess D. Ford, was transported to UofL Hospital in critical condition.

Ford later died at the hospital from his injuries according to police.

