Former LMDC officer charged with using excessive force

The Department of Justice said Darrell Taylor allegedly used excessive force against an incarcerated person, breaking their jaw.

WASHINGTON — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Louisville corrections officer for using excessive force against an incarcerated person.

Darrell Taylor, 32, was indicted and charged Wednesday the Department of Justice said in a press release. His charges stem from when he worked at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections.

Taylor was charged with one count of deprivation of rights under color of law, the DOJ said.

According to the DOJ, Taylor allegedly used unreasonable force when he assaulted an incarcerated person which resulted in them sustaining a broken jaw.

The charge carries a maximum ten year prison sentence.

