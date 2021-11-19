LMPD: Construction worker killed, officer injured after man opens fire on I-264 in Louisville

The suspect was shot by an officer who returned fire. The man is in custody at the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened in Shively early Friday morning leaving a construction worker dead, and two others, including an officer, injured.

LMPD Police Chief Erika Shields said around 2:30 a.m. an LMPD officer was shot while closing lanes on I-264 for construction.

Shields said an individual walked up to one of the construction workers and fatally shot them.

The suspect then walked up to the officer's patrol vehicle and fired once at the officer striking them.

A foot pursuit followed onto Dixie Highway, where the officer returned fire hitting the suspect.

The construction worker, identified by Louisville Paving and Construction, was 37-year-old Louisville native Fred O'Bannon. O'Bannon was pronounced dead on the scene.

Shields said the officer is recovering at the University of Louisville Hospital. The suspect is in custody at the hospital and expected to survive their injuries as well.

There is no clear motive to the shooting at this time, but Shields said the incident is being investigated by Kentucky State Police.

Louisville Paving Executive Vice President Hunter Strickler released the following statement on O'Bannon's death:

"Early this morning, our entire family at Louisville Paving and Construction mourns the tragic loss of our friend and colleague, Fred O’Bannon.

As reported earlier today by LMPD Chief Shields, Fred was performing traffic control operations on a roadway construction site along the Watterson Expressway near Dixie Highway when he was fatally wounded by an unknown assailant. The assailant then wounded an LMPD officer who returned fire. We are obviously working with both KSP and LMPD in the investigation.

Fred joined Louisville Paving and Construction in April 2020 and was a highly respected and committed member of our team. Fred worked in our traffic control division where he worked tirelessly to keep his fellow team members and motoring public safe.

Fred was 37 years of age, a resident of Louisville and leaves behind a fiancé and children.

“Needless to say, our entire team is devasted by the loss of Fred and we stand committed to support his family and team members through this tragedy. We ask that everyone join us in keeping Fred, his family and his friends in your thoughts and prayers.”

Hunter Strickler

Executive Vice President

"STATEMENT

BELOW: Drone footage of police investigating the scene of the early morning shooting after it occurred taken by WHAS11 Photojournalist Jake Cannon.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.