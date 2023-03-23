'A great spirit'; LMPD remembers life, legacy of fallen officer

Officer Peter Grignon was fatally shot in 2005 while responding to a hit-and-run.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Thursday, Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) held a memorial service at Cave Hill Cemetery for fallen officer Peter Grignon, who died in 2005.

It marks 18 years since Grignon lost his life while serving in the line of duty. He was fatally shot while responding to a hit-and-run.

Family members, close friends and members of the police department remembered him for his sacrifice on March 23, 2005.

“If you didn't know him personally, I think if you looked into things it would be pretty evident what type of man he really was," Pastor Bill Weedman, and retired LMPD major, said.

Grignon's integrity and character were echoed by so many colleagues at the podium.

"I remember his smile, his personality and he said you know no matter what I do it has to be on the same shift as Rebecca is on," said LMPD Major Tony Denham.

Friends remembered Grignon as a man full of compassion and empathy who loved his family.

"The last thing I told Peter when he walked into the office was, 'Peter remember this young man, this job is not more important than your family,'" Denham said.

Recent LMPD class recruits wrote letters to Grignon's wife, Rebecca, letting her know how much they strive to put their best foot forward just like her late husband.

“We hope to honor Peter's memory and legacy by following in his footsteps,” Denham said, reading one of the letters aloud.

The memorial service ended with a moment of silence.

