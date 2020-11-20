LMPD officer dies after suffering 'acute medical condition'

Officer Martez Hughes, 49, was playing tennis in Chickasaw Park when he suffered an "acute medical condition."

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville Metro Police officer died Thursday afternoon, according to a police spokesperson.

Officer Martez Hughes, 49, was playing tennis in Chickasaw Park when he suffered an "acute medical condition." He later died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Hughes worked in LMPD's 6th Division and had been with the department since 2009.

