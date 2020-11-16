Kentucky's 94 'red zone counties' urged to follow COVID-19 reduction recommendations

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed a total of 137,586 COVID-19 cases statewide.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — This is a weekly blog with daily updates on COVID-19 numbers and other related content in Kentucky for the week of November 16, 2020. Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to give live updates Monday through Thursday at 4 p.m.

Monday, November 16

As of Sunday, Kentucky confirmed a total of 137,586 COVID-19 cases statewide.

Officials are urging those in Kentucky's 94 'red zone' counties to follow the Red Zone Reduction Recommendations Nov. 16-Nov. 22.

The governor's next briefing will be held today at 4p.m.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.