Louisville police investigate a shooting in Jacobs neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering at a Louisville hospital after being shot in the Jacobs neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Around 1 a.m. on Nov. 16, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 2300 block of Nichols View Court, according to an LMPD press release.

Officers found a man at the scene. He was reportedly transported to UofL Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You may also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

