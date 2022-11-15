16-year-old girl in Louisville hospital suffering from gunshot wound

LMPD said the location of where she was shot is currently unknown.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering from a gunshot wound at a Louisville hospital Tuesday morning.

Louisville Metro Police officers reportedly responded to Norton Children's Hospital because a teen girl arrived with a gunshot wound.

The girl was transported to the hospital by private means, according to an LMPD press release.

Her wounds appeared to be non-life-threatening, officials reported.

LMPD officers are reportedly unsure of where the shooting that caused the girl's injuries took place as of Tuesday morning.

There are currently no suspects. Anyone with information regarding this case can call LMPD's Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673). You may also utilize LMPD's Crime Tip Portal.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.