Police asking for help in finding person responsible for break-in at Shelbyville nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday.
In a video posted on Facebook, SPD is asking the community for help in identifying the person who broke into the Butterfly House of Shelby County on Main Street.
The person is seen breaking a door and grabbing a bag from over a counter in the video.
Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at (502) 633-2326 or through Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500.
