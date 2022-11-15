x
Crime

Police asking for help in finding person responsible for break-in at Shelbyville nonprofit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Shelbyville Police Department is looking for a person who broke into a nonprofit Monday.

The person is seen breaking a door and grabbing a bag from over a counter in the video.

Anyone with information is asked to call SPD at (502) 633-2326 or through Crime Stoppers at (502) 633-4500.

The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying the subject responsible for the burglary committed on November 14th, 2022 at approximately 4:57 a.m. The crime occurred at the Butterfly House located on 512 Main Street (Shelbyville, KY). Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact detectives with the Shelbyville Police Department at (502) 633-2326 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers (502) 633-4500.

Posted by Shelbyville Police Department on Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Credit: Butterfly House/Shelbyville Police
A video still shows a suspect breaking into the Butterfly House in the early morning hours of Nov. 14.

