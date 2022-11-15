Police asking for help in finding person responsible for break-in at Shelbyville nonprofit

The Shelbyville Police Department is asking the community for assistance in identifying the subject responsible for the burglary committed on November 14th, 2022 at approximately 4:57 a.m. The crime occurred at the Butterfly House located on 512 Main Street (Shelbyville, KY). Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact detectives with the Shelbyville Police Department at (502) 633-2326 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers (502) 633-4500.