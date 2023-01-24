LMPD: Man hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix Hill

A man was shot at E Muhammad Ali Blvd. near E Chestnut St. on Monday night.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in the hospital after he was shot in Louisville's Phoenix Hill neighborhood on Monday night.

Around 10 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting at East Muhammad Ali Blvd. near East Chestnut St., according to an LMPD press release.

Officers on scene found a man suffering from a gunshot wound; he was transported to UofL Hospital.

Officials say the man was alert, conscious and they believe he will survive.

LMPD officers are currently handling this investigation; there are no known suspect(s).

Anyone with information is asked to call LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize LMPD's anonymous Crime Tip Portal.

