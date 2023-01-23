Man injured following shooting at South Central Park, LMPD says

Police are investigating after a man was found with gunshot wounds at the park around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police have confirmed a person was taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Taylor-Berry neighborhood.

Fourth Division officers were dispatched on a ShotSpotter run near Lincoln Avenue and Lindbergh Drive around 6:45 p.m. Monday.

While en route, the run was upgraded to a shooting at South Central Park on Colorado Avenue.

Police said officers located a man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim, a man, was alert and conscious, according to police.

He was taken to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators are canvassing the area of the shooting and said there are no suspects.

If you have any information that can help police in this investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

