Man injured following shooting in California neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is recovering in the hospital following a shooting early Sunday in the California neighborhood.

Metro Police said the incident happened in the 1000 block of West Broadway around 12:15 a.m.

Officers found a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound in the parking lot of a business.

They said the man was alert, conscious and talking while he was transported to UofL Hospital.

First Division detectives are handling the investigation but said there have been no arrests.

If you have any information that can help police in their investigation, you are asked to call the Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

