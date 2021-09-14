'This is unacceptable': LMPD arrest teen shooting victim in July murder of 16-year-old girl

LMPD's Andy McClinton said the city is seeing a spike in juvenile crime 'that we've never seen in this community.'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville police announced a juvenile male has been arrested in connection to the July 22 death of 16-year-old Michelle Moore. The suspect, LMPD said, was a victim in a triple shooting Monday.

Moore was one of two teen girls killed in shootings in the Shawnee neighborhood within six hours in July. Later that day, 16-year-old Nylah Linear was killed and a 15-year-old boy was injured.

The juvenile male was one of three taken to the hospital after a shooting in the same neighborhood Monday night. LMPD did not provide more information on whether they knew each other.

"Within the last week or so, we've had a 14-year-old that was murdered by a 14-year-old and we made an arrest on it," said Lt. Col. Andy McClinton. "Now, we have a 16-year-old that was murdered, and we've arrested another 16-year-old for it."

McClinton, the assistant chief over LMPD's Support Bureau, said the city is seeing a spike in juvenile crime "that we've never seen in this community." He pushed for parents to be vigilant in keeping their children out of harm's way.

"We implore all the parents to...know what your children are doing, know who and what they are bringing into your homes," McClinton said. "We need their help because this is unacceptable."

McClinton said officers have recovered many guns stolen from legal gun owners during their investigations into juvenile homicides. He said some of the juveniles have stolen from cars, others from homes.

"We need the community's help in securing their weapons so these teens can't get their hands on them," McClinton said.

McClinton said they have increased patrols in the neighborhood in an effort to fight against growing juvenile crimes in the area.

WHAS11 will update this story with more information.

