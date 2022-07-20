LMPD issues Golden Alert for missing Louisville man

Louisville Metro Police said Quantez Walker wandered from his home in the 1300 block of Floyd Street.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police is looking for a missing Louisville man and issued a Golden Alert for him.

LMPD said 29-year-old Quantez Walker left his home in the 1300 block of Floyd Street and that he is autistic.

Police said Walker is wearing a black shirt with a gray pocket, black shorts with gray stripes on the side and possibly black shoes.

Police also said he typically walks at a "quick pace."

No other information was available.

If you have any information about Walker you are asked to call 911 or LMPD at 502-574-LMPD (5673).

