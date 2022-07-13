Police searching for Bullitt County woman last seen a month ago

The Bullitt County Sheriff's Office says 33-year-old Katie L. Mouser was last seen on June 12, 2022 in the area of Terry Road in Jefferson County.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bullitt County police are still searching for a woman who was last seen more than a month ago.

33-year-old Katie Mouser was last seen on June 12, 2022, authorities said. She was last seen after visiting her father in the area of Terry Road in Jefferson County.

According to the Bullitt County Sheriff's Office, Mouser frequents the areas of Oak Street and Fourth Street in Louisville and the Hillview area.

Mouser is described as having red or auburn hair and brown eyes. She is about 5' 5". Bullitt County police say she also has the Virgo zodiac symbol tattooed on her lower back and left wrist and the initials "CHR" tattooed on her neck.

Police ask that anyone with any information regarding Mouser's whereabouts please contact BCSO Detectives at 502-504-2381 or E911 Center (Dispatch) at 502-543-7074.

