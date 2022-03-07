Where is Crystal Rogers? | 7 years later, the missing Bardstown mom's case remains unsolved

“I feel like a big hold has been left in my heart, where she should be.”

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It has been seven years since Crystal Rogers was last seen.

The Bardstown mother of 5 disappeared in 2015 and her family members have been working tirelessly with law enforcement to find answers and bring her home.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard, said this time of year is always filled with grief as she puts up signs and ribbons by her home.

The family would typically hold a large prayer service dedicated to sharing Rogers’ name and image.

This year, Ballard said they opted not to, seeing the told it takes on the family.

“It’s just getting to be a lot on everyone, and I see the emotions it has on my daughter’s kids,” she said.

Tori, Rogers’ 18-year-old daughter, is now wanting to take a larger role in sharing her mother’s story.

“I feel like she was just here yesterday, but at the same time, it feels like I haven’t seen her in a long time,” she said. “I feel like a big hold has been left in my heart, where she should be.”

Ballard told WHAS11 News while she is frustrated her daughter has not been found, she is pleased with the work the FBI has been doing.

In late August 2021, federal investigators found multiple items of interest while searching on a residential property in the Woodlawn Springs subdivision.

According to documents from the Nelson County PVA, Houck Rentals LLC owns three homes in that subdivision. Brooks Houck is listed as the registered agent for Houck Rentals.

Houck, who was Rogers’ boyfriend at the time of her disappearance, was named a main suspect in the case but has never been charged.

The FBI is still offering a $25,000 reward in finding information that will lead to a conviction in this case. Rogers’ family is also offering a $100,000 reward.

