LMPD: 1 person is dead after 2 cars crashed into a motorcycle

Police said the operator of the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One person is dead after two cars hit a motorcycle in Louisville's Highview neighborhood Monday evening.

Louisville Metro Police Department's Seventh Division responded to a serious injury collision on South Hurstbourne Parkway near Vassel Road Sept. 19 around 11 p.m., according to a press release.

When officers and Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene, they found the operator of the motorcycle was already dead.

Officials say the operator of the motorcycle was driving on the wrong side of the street, traveling westbound on South Hurstbourne Parkway in the eastbound lanes.

The two cars travelling eastbound in the eastbound lanes collided with the motorcycle, according to police.

The drivers of the vehicles which collided with the motorcycle stayed at the scene.

Louisville Metro's Traffic Unit is investigating the case.

