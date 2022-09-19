1 man injured following shooting in Schnitzelburg, LMPD investigates

The victim was "alert and conscious" when he was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital, police said.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say one man was injured following a shooting in the Schnitzelburg neighborhood.

According to police, officers with LMPD's Fourth Division responded to a report of a shooting around 1:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim, whose identity has not been released at this time, was alert and conscious and transported by Emergency Management Services (EMS) to the University of Louisville Hospital.

An LMPD spokesperson said the man's injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

LMPD's Fourth Division is still investigating, however the spokesperson says all involved parties have been accounted for.

