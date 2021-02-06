LMPD online dashboard opened to update public on progress of police policy recommendations

The new online dashboard gives updates on progress for recommendations outlined from an independent's firm review of the department.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Louisville Police Department (LMPD) opened a new online dashboard to provide updates on progress on recommendations outlined from an independent's firm review of the department earlier this year.

In January, Hillard Heintze released a 155-page review analyzing data of arrests and surveys within the department. The key findings of the review highlighted that the department lacks community trust and has a severe morale issue with their officers.

The dashboard lists 12 key domain subject areas and depicts progress through four types of status: "Completed, In Process, Planning & Development, and Under Review."

Dashboard users can click on each of the subject areas to find the specific recommendations from the report.

“Building trust and accountability means being transparent about the work we are doing, and the work left to be done, and how we are proceeding,” LMPD Chief Erika Shields said. “The dashboard also will help LMPD stay on track as we work to meet our goals.”

The new dashboard, which will be updated quarterly, comes months after Shields presented her plan for change in the department to Metro Council's Public Safety Committee. Many of the changes outlined were in accordance with the recommendations made by Hillard Heintze.

Shields said that while there is still work to be done, the new dashboard will serve as a way for police, Metro Council and other city leaders, as well as the public, to keep track of the progress on the various recommendations.

