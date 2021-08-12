LMPD: All parties are 'accounted for' after deadly shooting on National Turnpike

LMPD said a man, possibly in his 30s, was shot and killed around 3:30 a.m. Thursday. The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) say they are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning.

According to a release from an LMPD spokesperson, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 8400 block of National Turnpike, north of Fairdale. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe the man may have been in his 30s, but his identity has not been released.

The release from LMPD said everyone involved has been accounted for. The LMPD Homicide Unit is handling the investigation.

