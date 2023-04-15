Police: Two men dead, one woman hospitalized after shooting in Old Louisville

Louisville Metro Police say they were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett early Saturday morning.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two men are dead and one woman is hospitalized after a shooting in Old Louisville early on Saturday morning.

Louisville Metro Police say they were dispatched on a report of a shooting in the 200 block of East Burnett just before 4:30 a.m.

Officers say three people were shot: two men and one woman.

One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other two were taken to UofL Hospital where the second man later died. Police say the woman went into surgery and her condition hasn't been released yet.

LMPD says the Homicide Unit is handling the investigation, which remains in the early stages. Authorities are still working to determine the relationship, if any between the three victims, and what led to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous Crime Tip Hotline at 502-574-LMPD (5673) or utilize the anonymous Crime Tip Portal at LMPD Crime Tip Portal.

