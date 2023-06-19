Ambulance transporting patient struck by semi-truck in downtown Louisville

When the semi-truck driver hit the Bullitt County ambulance, officials say the EMT who was treating the patient was ejected from the back.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An EMT is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ambulance that was transporting a patient was involved in a crash in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a Bullitt County ambulance in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, according to an LMPD news release.

Investigators believe the ambulance was traveling eastbound on East Chestnut Street while transporting a patient to the hospital.

At approximately 3:30am a Bullitt County ambulance transporting a patient to a downtown Louisville hospital was struck... Posted by Bullitt County Emergency Medical Services on Monday, June 19, 2023

The ambulance went through a red light with its lights and sirens on and was struck by a semi-truck that was northbound on I-65 exiting on the ramp to Brook Street, officials say.

As a result of the accident, the EMT who was in the back of the ambulance with the patient was ejected from the back.

Two crew members were transported to UofL Hospital, one with with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries, according to a Bullitt County EMS Facebook post.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this collision.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.