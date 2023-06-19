Ambulance transporting patient struck by semi-truck in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An EMT is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an ambulance that was transporting a patient was involved in a crash in downtown Louisville on Monday morning.
Around 3:30 a.m., Louisville Metro Police responded to a vehicle collision involving a Bullitt County ambulance in the 200 block of East Chestnut Street, according to an LMPD news release.
Investigators believe the ambulance was traveling eastbound on East Chestnut Street while transporting a patient to the hospital.
The ambulance went through a red light with its lights and sirens on and was struck by a semi-truck that was northbound on I-65 exiting on the ramp to Brook Street, officials say.
As a result of the accident, the EMT who was in the back of the ambulance with the patient was ejected from the back.
Two crew members were transported to UofL Hospital, one with with life-threatening injuries and the other with minor injuries, according to a Bullitt County EMS Facebook post.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating this collision.
