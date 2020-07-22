LMPD investigates double shooting in St. Dennis neighborhood

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police found the victims with gunshot wounds, and they were transported to University of Louisville Hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and woman are in the hospital after a double shooting in the 3200 block of Rockaway Drive in Louisville's St. Dennis neighborhood.

Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday, Louisville Metro Police found the victims with gunshot wounds, and they were transported to University of Louisville Hospital. Their injuries are non-life-threatening.

Police are not sure of the relationship between the victims, but they said shooting is not believed to be domestic in nature.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information should call police at 574-LMPD.

