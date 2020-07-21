Kentucky judge accused of misconduct gets 3 more charges

Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry has been charged with failure to be honest with the Judicial Conduct Commission, retaliation against an individual.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Court documents allege that a Kentucky judge accused of favoritism, making sexual advances toward an employee, and other misconduct has been charged with three additional ethics violations.

The documents obtained by news outlets Monday show Kenton County Family Court Judge Dawn Gentry has been charged with failure to be honest with the Judicial Conduct Commission, retaliation against an individual in the investigation, and failure to disclose a personal relationship.

Gentry already faced nine other counts including accusations she traded jobs for campaign donations and made sexual advances. Her attorney is disputing the charges.

