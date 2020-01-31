LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LMPD is investigating a homicide in the Parkland neighborhood after a body is found in a basement.

In a news release, LMPD say officers found the body early Thursday at a home on Virginia Avenue near 32nd street.

Investigators say the person had been dead for a long time.

The body was transported to the Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

LMPD also says the Homicide Investigative Unit is looking into it.

Anyone with information is ask to call 574-LMPD.

