SHELBYVILLE, Ky. — Shelby County High School officials caught a student at school with a firearm in their backpack on Thursday.

When staff received word that a student had a gun, they located the student and secured the weapon without incident.

The gun was not used and SCPS resource officers were notified about the situation. The administration and law enforcement are reviewing the incident.

