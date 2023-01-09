24 dogs adopted over weekend after LMAS lost 'no-kill' status

The shelter euthanized two dogs last week for the first time since 2017 because of overcrowding. Since then, no dogs have been euthanized.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After heartbreaking news last week that a Louisville animal shelter had lost its status as a "no-kill" shelter, officials say weekend adoptions have helped reduce the shelter's strain.

Louisville Metro Animal Shelter has helped 24 dogs get adopted and return six dogs to their owners over the weekend, according to a spokesperson.

Since the wave of adoptions, the stretched-thin shelter has taken in 19 more animals. As of Monday morning, they still have some kennels available.

The shelter says it has "not euthanized anymore dogs due to lack of time and space" since needing to euthanize two dogs last Tuesday due to overcrowding.

This comes less than a week after LMAS lost its six-year status as a 'no-kill' shelter, when the shelter had to start euthanizing animals.

Though several adoptions were made, the shelter is reportedly still in dire need of the public’s help.

Officials say the shelter had been operating over capacity for more than a year and a "large influx" of animals during the holidays made matters worse.

According to an LMAS spokesperson, most strays that are found over the weekend are brought in on Mondays, adding "we'll see how today goes."

