LIHEAP, Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund accepting winter appointments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is now accepting appointments from eligible residents through December 11 or until funds are depleted.

According to Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, the subsidy component is designed to help low-income residents with home heating costs based on a household’s income and primary fuel type, providing a one-time payment to the utility vendor. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, income eligibility has been increased to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.

Appointments are also being accepted for the new Healthy at Home Utility Assistance Fund designed to assist people in danger of losing their natural gas, water, wastewater, or electricity. Applicants who have an income up to 200% of the Federal Poverty Line and have been economically impacted due to COVID-19 can apply. Households can reapply until they’ve reached the maximum benefit.

Residents can apply for both LIHEAP and Healthy at Home with one single appointment.