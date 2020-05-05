LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LIHEAP is now taking applications for an added spring open enrollment period due to the COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted through June 30, 2020, or until designated funds are depleted on a first-come, first-serve basis.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has put many families under unprecedented stress. They should not have to worry about how they will keep their lights on and cook for their children,” said Roger McCann, executive director of Community Action Kentucky. “That is why this new Spring LIHEAP couldn’t come at a better time. It will help take some of that stress off. When it is combined with other Community Action services, LIHEAP will really help families and communities in their efforts to recover and rebuild.”

RELATED: LIHEAP looking to help more families pay bills during cold weather season

The Spring LIHEAP program has increased income eligibility requirements to 150 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Income eligible residents can apply regardless of the status of their utility bills.

The benefit amount awarded is based on an individual’s income and primary fuel type. Benefits are paid directly to the primary fuel vendor in the form of a voucher.

Jefferson County residents wishing to apply must schedule an appointment utilizing the automated appointment system. Appointments can be scheduled by phone by calling 502-991-8391 or online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. The toll-free service is currently open and is available twenty-four hours a day, seven days a week.

Modified service delivery for LIHEAP (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program)

All six LIHEAP offices remain closed for walk-in clients in an effort to help stem the spread of COVID-19. Residents can still apply for LIHEAP by utilizing secure drop boxes in front of the six LIHEAP offices.

LIHEAP required documentation, along with the downloadable LIHEAP Family Profile form and the Remote Processing form, should be dropped off at the LIHEAP site you select, the day of your appointment, at least one hour before your scheduled appointment time.

Applicants will then be contacted by LIHEAP staff within 72 hours (3 business days) of the appointment time.

Required documentation to drop off includes:

Proof of Social Security Number or Permanent Residence card (Green Card) for each member of the household.

Proof of all household’s (all members) income from the preceding month.

Most current heating bill, statement from your landlord if heating expenses are included in your rent, statement from utility company if you participate in a Pre-Pay Electric Program.

The account number and name on the account for main heating fuel sources and electric bill.

Copies of the required documentation are advisable but if original information is dropped off, the LIHEAP staff will make arrangements to return to the recipient.

LIHEAP six locations include (which remain closed for walk-in clients):

South Central Neighborhood Place, 4255 Hazelwood Ave., 40215

Neighborhood Place Ujima/Duvalle Education Center, 3610 Bohne Ave., 40211

Neighborhood Place/Bridges of Hope, 1411 Algonquin Pkwy., 40210

Newburg Community Center/East, 4810 Exeter Ave., 40218

Cane Run Neighborhood Place, 3410 Lees Lane, 40216

Starting May 18 at the Nia Center, 2900 W. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40211

For more descriptions about LIHEAP income eligibility, required documentation, and other instructions, visit https://louisvilleky.gov/LIHEAP. Residents may also call the automated LIHEAP information line at 991-8391 or visit www.louisvilleky.cascheduler.com.

RELATED: 2 charged with fraudulently seeking coronavirus business relief loans

RELATED: Louisville has seen 'significant increase' in violent crime, Conrad says

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.