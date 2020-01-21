LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The cold weather has finally made its way to Kentuckiana. If you are struggling to pay your energy bill and keep your heat on, there are two local programs that are available to help.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) entered its Crisis Phase on Jan. 6, 2020. The federally-funded program provides financial assistance to help more than 2,500 low-income families pay their utility bills. Applicants must live in Jefferson County and have a household income at or below 130% of the federal poverty guidelines.

To see if you qualify, bring your most recent heating bill and proof of income to a LIHEAP representative. You can schedule an appointment by calling 502-991-8391 or online at louisvilleky.cascheduler.com. LIHEAP’s Crisis Phase ends on March 31.

A second option is Community Winterhelp. The charitable organization aims to assist low-income families with their utility bills from January through April. Since 1983, Winterhelp has raised nearly $7 million to help more than 33,100 local families. Eligibility for Community Winterhelp is determined by “dire financial situation and lack of resources” and by a family who is elderly, very young, seriously ill, or disabled.

The funds for Community Winterhelp are made up of donations from LG&E customers. If you are an LG&E customer, you can donate to the Winterhelp program through your gas and electric bill. Those donations will then be matched by LG&E. The goal is to help 2,000 families each year.

