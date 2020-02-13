LOUISVILLE, Ky. — As you head into the weekend, here's a heads up for your Monday commute: A portion of Lexington Road will be closed as part of Louisville Water’s work on a nearly 100-year-old water main.

Lexington Road will be closed to through traffic between Grinstead Drive and Stilz Avenue starting on Feb. 17. Only local traffic will be allowed. Lexington Road will also be closed to all traffic from Top Hill Road to Cochran Hill Road. An estimated completion date for the construction has not been announced.

“As with any project of this magnitude, unexpected delays can occur,” Louisville Water said in a press release. Crews will be working extended hours Monday through Friday to minimize the length of the closure.

A detour from Grinstead Avenue to Stilz Avenue will be set up when the closure starts Monday. Postcards are being mailed to residents in the area so they know what to expect Monday morning.

Louisville Water is expected to host a Facebook Live at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 13 to give more details on the closure.

The construction is part of the Eastern Parkway Project, which is focused on repairing a water main that carries an average of 15 million gallons of drinking water from Frankfort Avenue to downtown every day.

The project, which costs an estimated $25 million, will be completed in phases over a span of four years. The project is currently in Phase 3, which started in June 2019 and should be finished by May 2020.

For more information on the Eastern Parkway project, you can visit the Louisville Water website.

